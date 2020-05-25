New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern stays cool as earthquake hits during live interview
Monday, 25 May 2020 () New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has once again displayed her poise amidst unexpected trials, smoothly continuing a television interview after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake.
Ardern was speaking to The AM Show host Ryan Bridge via video call on Monday morning when the New Zealand Parliament Buildings in Wellington, AKA...
Occurred on February, 2020 / New Zealand Info from Licensor: "It's my husband and our son doing the haka together. Father and son bonding. Especially because he was so young. In this video you will see..
Jacinda Ardern was live on television this morning, when a large earthquake struck Wellington and the PM kept her cool throughout."We're just having a bit of an... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •FOXNews.com •IndiaTimes •Reuters •SBS •NYTimes.com