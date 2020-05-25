Global  

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern stays cool as earthquake hits during live interview

Mashable Monday, 25 May 2020
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has once again displayed her poise amidst unexpected trials, smoothly continuing a television interview after a 5.8 magnitude earthquake.

Ardern was speaking to The AM Show host Ryan Bridge via video call on Monday morning when the New Zealand Parliament Buildings in Wellington, AKA...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Earthquake interrupts Jacinda Ardern

Earthquake interrupts Jacinda Ardern 00:41

 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been interrupted during a live TV interview by an earthquake. The 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck in the ocean 62 miles north-east of Wellington.

