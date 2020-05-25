Realme Watch looks like Apple Watch, costs $50

Monday, 25 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

In the world of smartwatches, there's one king - the Apple Watch - and a lot of copycats.



But these copies often beat the original in so many ways that you have to start thinking which one is the better deal.



Case in point, the freshly launched Realme Watch. Realme is a two-year-old Chinese smartphone manufacturer that... 👓 View full article

