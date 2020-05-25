Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

These are the 3 least volatile tech stocks paying out high dividends

The Next Web Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Dividends allow shareholders to directly benefit from a company’s profits, by paying out part of it on a yearly, quarterly, or monthly basis. For investors seeking reliable income — so-called fixed income — stocks paying out dividends offer a great opportunity, especially in the current ultra-low interest (on other investment vehicles like bonds) environment. In short, dividend investors are less focused on stocks’ depreciation or appreciation in price. The financial sector, utilities sector, and real estate sector are widely known for their high dividend payouts. REITS, or real estate investments trusts, are even lawfully obliged to pay out a percentage of…

This story continues at The Next Web
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

2 Top Stocks Still Paying Dividends

These tech stocks offer high dividend yields and are unlikely to slash their payouts anytime soon.
Motley Fool


Tweets about this