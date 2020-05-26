Global  



Social distancing on a reality TV show looks weird, but 'MasterChef Australia' is making it work

Mashable Tuesday, 26 May 2020
On Monday night, MasterChef Australia finally reached the point where social distancing rules came into effect during filming earlier this year. It made for a very different-looking kitchen than viewers were used to. 

The show's 12th season has become a record of how reality television could navigate the coronavirus pandemic....
