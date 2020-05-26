Global  

Twitter just fact checked Donald Trump

Mashable Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Donald Trump lied today on Twitter. And, unlike every other day, Twitter finally called him out on it.

In a series of Tuesday morning tweets, the president claimed — falsely — that providing mail-in ballots to the residents of California would automatically result in a "Rigged Election." In response, Twitter appended each...
