Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Microsoft brings Edge’s hidden Surf Game to everyone

The Next Web Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Back in February, Microsoft hid a nifty little surfing game into its Edge browser, which started out as an easter egg to celebrate the browser‘s new logo. (Get it? Like surfing the web?) At the time, it was only available to users on the canary and dev builds of the browser, but now, it is available for anyone to try. To give it a go, first make sure you’re on the latest version of Edge. (You can go to Settings> About to check for updates). Once updated, simply type in ‘edge://surf’ in the address bar and the game will load — no…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Microsoft
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

How To Play The Microsoft Edge Surf Game? | Change Game Modes

Microsoft has finally rolled out the little surfing game for all the users. The Microsoft Edge Surf game was available for the testers since February 2020, and...
Fossbytes

[Update: Available] Microsoft Edge’s Surf game looks like more fun than Google Chrome’s Dino

For years now, one of Google Chrome’s most-loved Easter eggs has been the offline Dino game, something that’s even spawned real-life figures. As Microsoft...
9to5Google


Tweets about this