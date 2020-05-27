Global  

Billie Eilish slams body-shamers in powerful new short film

Mashable Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Billie Eilish has spoken. In a short film released on her YouTube channel, the Grammy winner addressed people who made pejorative comments about her weight and clothing. 

Eilish premiered the film — entitled "NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY" — on the first night of her 'Where Do We Go?' world tour, which was later postponed due to...
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Billie Eilish hits back at bodyshamers with new short film

Billie Eilish hits back at bodyshamers with new short film 00:51

 Billie Eilish has hit back at bodyshamers by sharing her new short film, 'NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY', which was first played at her 'Where Do We Go?' world tour in March, to YouTube.

Host and actor Maniesh Paul, who has made a short film titled "What If", a thriller, revolving around the lockdown days, says the proceedings earned by the movie will be used for charity.

Selena Gomez gushes over Rihanna and Billie Eilish in a new interview. Plus - Finneas reveals what Billie Eilish question he hates.

Billie Eilish is letting the public know it's not her "responsibility" what people think of her. On Tuesday, the 18-year-old shared a short film in which she...
“Is my value based only on your perception?” Billie Eilish asks in her new powerful short film ‘Not My Responsibility’.
