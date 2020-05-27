|
Billie Eilish slams body-shamers in powerful new short film
|
|
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Billie Eilish has spoken. In a short film released on her YouTube channel, the Grammy winner addressed people who made pejorative comments about her weight and clothing.
Eilish premiered the film — entitled "NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY" — on the first night of her 'Where Do We Go?' world tour, which was later postponed due to...
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this