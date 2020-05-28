Global  

Arizona Sues Google For Collecting Location Data After Users Opt Out

Thursday, 28 May 2020
Arizona Sues Google For Collecting Location Data After Users Opt Out

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has filed a lawsuit against Google, claiming the search giant collects location data even after users opt out.

Matt Milano
Arizona sues Google over claims it illegally collected location data from smartphone users even after they opted out (GOOG, GOOGL)

Arizona sues Google over claims it illegally collected location data from smartphone users even after they opted out (GOOG, GOOGL)· Arizona has filed a lawsuit against Google accusing it of illegally collecting smartphone users' location data, attorney general Mark Brnovich said in a press...
Business Insider

Arizona sues Google for tracking users' location even when they turned tracking off

Google is in trouble over location tracking.  According to a report by the Washington Post, the state of Arizona sued Google on Wednesday for allegedly...
Mashable


