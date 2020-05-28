Hulu is testing an official Watch Party feature (for some viewers)
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () In this era of social distancing, online watch parties — watching online content in sync with friends — have become commonplace, but doing so usually requires specialized third party services. It seems that might start to change; Hulu is now testing an official Watch Party feature of its own. Unfortunately, it’s currently only available on the desktop. No mobile apps, no TV apps. Worse, it’s only available to users who are signed up for Hulu‘s ‘No ads’ tier. Considering I don’t know anyone who actually pays for said tier — last May, Hulu said 70 percent of customers were on the…
