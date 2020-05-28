Global  

Hulu is testing an official Watch Party feature (for some viewers)

The Next Web Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
In this era of social distancing, online watch parties — watching online content in sync with friends — have become commonplace, but doing so usually requires specialized third party services. It seems that might start to change; Hulu is now testing an official Watch Party feature of its own. Unfortunately, it’s currently only available on the desktop. No mobile apps, no TV apps. Worse, it’s only available to users who are signed up for Hulu‘s ‘No ads’ tier. Considering I don’t know anyone who actually pays for said tier — last May, Hulu said 70 percent of customers were on the…

This story continues at The Next Web
Video credit: GLAMOUR - Published
News video: Madelaine Petsch Crashes Her Own Fan Watch Party

Madelaine Petsch Crashes Her Own Fan Watch Party 13:03

 Actress and YouTuber Madelaine Petsch surprises 5 Riverdale super fans by crashing their weekly virtual watch party of the hit show. The group of friends are stunned when Madelaine joins their call and spills the tea on what it's like on set and behind the scenes of the show. She also shares playing...

