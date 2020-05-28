Trump signs social media executive order while bragging about his follower count
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () Donald Trump has had it up to HERE with all these doggone rotten social media companies enabling him to reach hundreds of millions of Americans, and you'd better believe he's going to do something about it.
