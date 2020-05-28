Global  

Trump signs social media executive order while bragging about his follower count

Mashable Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Donald Trump has had it up to HERE with all these doggone rotten social media companies enabling him to reach hundreds of millions of Americans, and you'd better believe he's going to do something about it. 

On Thursday, the president signed an executive order intended to, at least superficially, intimidate social media...
Video credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Trump Get Fact Checked By Twitter, Immediately Drafts New Social Media Executive Order

Trump Get Fact Checked By Twitter, Immediately Drafts New Social Media Executive Order 00:41

 Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday seeking to crackdown on social media. The order is to make companies think over allegations of bias against conservatives. The move comes two days after Twitter fact-checked two of Trump's tweets pushing false claims. Trump's executive order seeks to...

