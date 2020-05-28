Global  

Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting Social Media Companies

WebProNews Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
President Trump signed an executive order targeting social media giants, following a spat with Twitter.

Matt Milano
Video credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Trump signs executive order for social media companies

Trump signs executive order for social media companies 03:15

 Trump's order follows his criticism of Twitter "fact checking" one of his tweets.

LAC tensions: India denies having discussed Chinese aggression with Trump | Oneindia News [Video]

LAC tensions: India denies having discussed Chinese aggression with Trump | Oneindia News

After Trump claim on speaking with PM Modi about China, India denies any recent conversation; India registers new peak at 7,500 in number of fresh coronavirus cases; Data shows that most Shramik trains..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:25Published
President Trump signs executive order aimed at regulating social media platforms [Video]

President Trump signs executive order aimed at regulating social media platforms

President of United States of America, Donald Trump, on May 28 signed an executive order aimed at increasing the ability of the government to regulate social media platforms. "I am today signing..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:58Published

Stung By Twitter, Trump Signs Executive Order To Weaken Social Media Companies

President Trump signs an executive order aimed at limiting the broad legal protections enjoyed by social media companies days after Twitter fact-checked two of...
NPR

Trump signs executive order aimed at social media companies

U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his war on social media companies, signing an executive order Thursday challenging the liability protections that have...
CBC.ca


