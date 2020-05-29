Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter hides Trump’s Minnesota tweet, saying it ‘glorifies violence’

The Next Web Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Twitter has just hidden US President Donald Trump‘s tweet about the situation in Minnesota, saying it “glorified violence.” The company didn’t delete the tweet as it thought “it may be in the public interest for the tweet to remain accessible.” In the tweet, Trump was addressing civil unrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and threatened that law enforcement would open fire in response. This comes hours after Trump signed an executive order that holds social media companies liable for content hosted on their platform. The order aims to remove Section 230, which provides a safe harbor to social media companies; it relieves them from the responsibility for…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Twitter
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: Twitter Hits Trump With ‘Glorifying Violence’ Warning After Tweet About George Floyd Minneapolis Protest

Twitter Hits Trump With ‘Glorifying Violence’ Warning After Tweet About George Floyd Minneapolis Protest 01:44

 Twitter has placed a warning on one of Donald Trump’s tweets about protests in Minneapolis, saying the president violated the platform’s rules about “glorifying violence”. Trump had lashed out at crowds in the city protesting over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in...

Related videos from verified sources

Trump Slaps Silicon Valley Social Media Firms With Executive Order [Video]

Trump Slaps Silicon Valley Social Media Firms With Executive Order

Escalating a feud that began when Twitter tagged a Trump tweet with a fact-check link, the president responded by signing an executive order aimed at social media companies Thursday, Kenny Choi..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:39Published
Trump blasts twitter fact-check, calls for tougher regulations [Video]

Trump blasts twitter fact-check, calls for tougher regulations

President Donald Trump said he will introduce legislation that may scrap or weaken a law that has long protected internet companies, including Twitter and Facebook. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Twitter Hides Trump Tweet ‘When Looting Starts, Shooting Starts’ Because it ‘Glorifies violence’

Twitter Hides Trump Tweet ‘When Looting Starts, Shooting Starts’ Because it ‘Glorifies violence’President Donald Trump commented on the civil unrest in Minneapolis following the killing of George Floyd under police custody in a series of early morning...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

7OOP_USA

Mike Fischer This insanity will eventually leave @Twitter in same condition as Minneapolis. And by the way, the failure of Democ… https://t.co/SmoxHZJdll 7 minutes ago

Challengerinius

Challenge__ RT @DigitalTrends: It's also limiting engagement with the tweet https://t.co/MDHfU6iCKe 8 minutes ago

shelter_jimmy

JimmyShelter @AngrierWHStaff Effective immediately.. https://t.co/iDm2ZbQTKk 13 minutes ago

phonesoldier

Shubham Agarwal Maybe. Just maybe. Twitter hides Trump’s tweet on Minnesota for ‘glorifying violence’ https://t.co/32Kj2c9xIG 17 minutes ago

IAM__Network

IAM Platform Twitter hides Trump’s Minnesota tweet, saying it ‘glorifies violence’ READ MORE: https://t.co/uJpYJKlyvo #AJAX… https://t.co/FlMzFxtBdN 34 minutes ago

sonavaneswapnil

Swapnil Sonavane RT @thenextweb: Twitter hides Trump’s Minnesota tweet, saying it ‘glorifies violence’ (story by @Indianidle) https://t.co/R7pjMuoNAD 39 minutes ago

GanjasmokerCb

Ganjasmoker RT @Kaspervillum: Number of fucks given: 0 Twitter hides Trump’s Minnesota tweet, saying it ‘glorifies violence’ https://t.co/jgac4FHHHI v… 42 minutes ago

DigitalTrends

Digital Trends It's also limiting engagement with the tweet https://t.co/MDHfU6iCKe 44 minutes ago