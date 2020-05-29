CNN reporter covering protests gets arrested on live TV
Friday, 29 May 2020 () State police in Minnesota have arrested a CNN reporter, producer, and camera crew while they were live on air, covering the protests in Minneapolis that followed the death of George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man who died in city police custody.
