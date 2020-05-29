Global  

CNN reporter covering protests gets arrested on live TV

Mashable Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
State police in Minnesota have arrested a CNN reporter, producer, and camera crew while they were live on air, covering the protests in Minneapolis that followed the death of George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man who died in city police custody.

In a video shared to Twitter on Friday morning, correspondent Omar...
 CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez and two members of his crew were arrested by Minnesota State Patrol officers while they were broadcasting live from protests in Minneapolis. Jimenez, who was covering the demonstrations that have erupted in the city following the death of George Floyd, was placed in...

