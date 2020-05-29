Global  

China's Xpeng 'copies' Tesla's website after allegedly 'stealing' Autopilot source code

The Next Web Friday, 29 May 2020
Chinese carmakers taking too much inspiration from western brands isn’t exactly a new phenomenon, but one China-based EV maker has zero-chill and is now even copying Tesla‘s web design. [Read: UK automotive production at lowest level since WW2, to cost industry $15B] Spotted by an unnamed individual, who then tipped off Electrek, Xpeng appears to be copying Tesla‘s website design. I say appears, but take a look a the screenshots below and decide for yourself. The similarities are clear. Putting the actual vehicles to one side, the website shows the car moving swiftly against a cloudless blue sky. The name…

