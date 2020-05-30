Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

With a single click, Word Pigeon turns a Google Doc into WordPress website content

The Next Web Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
TLDR: Word Pigeon cleans up content creation by turning a Google Doc into a WordPress website post with just one mouse click. WordPress is usually a godsend for most people looking to build and maintain their own website. Its drag-and-drop simplicity and truckloads of customization options make it easy for almost anyone to get a site up and running, even if they’ve got no programming experience.  But creating content in WordPress? That can often be a different story. Copying and pasting a post you wrote in Microsoft Word or a Google Doc into WordPress often creates a whole batch of…

This story continues at The Next Web
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

“News Is Brand-Safe:” UM Worldwide’s Lowcock [Video]

“News Is Brand-Safe:” UM Worldwide’s Lowcock

In the era of social distancing, avoidance may be the order of the day. But that shouldn't be the case when it comes to advertising against news. Interpublic's UM Worldwide has become the latest agency..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 05:10Published
As Cookies Sunset, Horizon’s McElhinney Taps TransUnion For Identity [Video]

As Cookies Sunset, Horizon’s McElhinney Taps TransUnion For Identity

As the clock ticks down to Google's deprecation of third-party cookies by 2022, more ad agencies are seeking alternative methods of targeting audiences. Increasingly, a consensus for the way ahead..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:13Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ranzware

Ranzware IS Co. With a single click, Word Pigeon turns a Google Doc into WordPress website content https://t.co/S3Xl40HJL3 #Tech #Technews #Ranzware 5 minutes ago

samdownie

Sam Downie ♿️ #ActuallyAutistic Presenter / Actor RT @thenextweb: With a single click, Word Pigeon turns a Google Doc into WordPress website content https://t.co/s7Z8291NGb 8 minutes ago

TNWDeals

TNW Deals With a single click, Word Pigeon turns a Google Doc into WordPress website content https://t.co/JT8rVbsvM4 9 minutes ago

Dav3403

Dave Reid With a single click, Word Pigeon turns a Google Doc into WordPress website content: https://t.co/JOyk5OKyJN 15 minutes ago

thenextweb

TNW With a single click, Word Pigeon turns a Google Doc into WordPress website content https://t.co/s7Z8291NGb 16 minutes ago

GetCalCISO

CalCISO With a single click, Word Pigeon turns a Google Doc into WordPress website content https://t.co/NS50QdWIoV https://t.co/HCOEisBe5i 17 minutes ago

heartsforksj

v please if you are not black, educate yourself about what’s happening, click on the ht, sign the petitions, spread t… https://t.co/PvaQMWwcZw 2 days ago

1JonesLane

Lane Jones Word Pigeon allows you to write content in Google Docs and then export it immediately to your WordPress admin with… https://t.co/7M91LvIA7S 2 days ago