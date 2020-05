Remote learning got you down? Here are the best educational sites for kids. Sunday, 31 May 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

We are living in a new age of widespread remote, online learning.



Whether it’s homeschool parents turning to online resources to help plan lessons, new families looking for activities for their housebound kids over the summer, or high schoolers looking for additional test prep help, the internet is becoming a virtual... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 5 Homeschooling Tips for Parents



5 Homeschooling Tips for Parents With schools closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, many parents have been giving homeschooling their best shot. These 5 tips provided by prodigygame.com can help.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:18 Published 1 week ago COVID-19 Slide



The kids are home and teachers are trying to make sure students don't fall behind. As the kids stay home during the pandemic, we're helping understand how being outside of a classroom can affect.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 04:49 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this