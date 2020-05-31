Watch the SpaceX craft carrying NASA astronauts dock with the space station
Sunday, 31 May 2020 () That was smooth. (And historic.)
Some 262 miles above Earth, SpaceX's Crew Dragon craft autonomously docked to the International Space Station on Sunday at 10:16 a.m. ET, another successful achievement in the first-ever launch of astronauts into Earth's orbit by a private company. Next, NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob...
SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, launched two Americans toward orbit from Florida on Saturday in a mission that marks the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil in nine years. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.