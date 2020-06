Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )





Actor Keegan-Michael Key, who appeared on The Late Show on Tuesday, spoke to Stephen Colbert about the various causes and organisations he's supporting.



"The frustration... As protests against racism and police brutality continue to sweep America and the wider world, many people are trying to help in whatever way they can.Actor Keegan-Michael Key, who appeared on The Late Show on Tuesday, spoke to Stephen Colbert about the various causes and organisations he's supporting."The frustration 👓 View full article