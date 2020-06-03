AI conference NeurIPS extends paper submission deadline amid BLM protests

Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The deadline for AI mega-conference NeurIPS has been extended by 48 hours, to give people affected by the ongoing protests in the US more time to finish off their papers. The new deadline for submissions to the conference, which starts December 5, is 1pm PDT on Friday, June 5. In its announcement of the extension, the NeurIPS board said: Today, NeurIPS grieves for its Black community members devastated by the cycle of police and vigilante violence.Today, NeurIPS mourns for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Regis Korchinski-Paquet, and thousands of Black people who have lost their lives to this violence.Today, NeurIPS stands…



