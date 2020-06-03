How to donate to support the Black Lives Matter movement
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Since the death of George Floyd in police custody people have been rallying around the world. Beyond protesting police brutality, you can also help by opening your wallet. Read more...
Zayn Malik shared his first Instagram post for more than three months on Tuesday (02.06.20) as he shared his support for the Black Lives Matter movement, and admitted he is "deeply saddened" about "every act of discrimination", following the death of George Floyd.