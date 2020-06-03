Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How to donate to support the Black Lives Matter movement

Mashable Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Since the death of George Floyd in police custody people have been rallying around the world. Beyond protesting police brutality, you can also help by opening your wallet. Read more...

More about Mashable Video, Protests, Donations, Black Lives Matter, and George Floyd
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Zayn Malik 'deeply saddened' by discrimination as he supports Black Lives Matter movement

Zayn Malik 'deeply saddened' by discrimination as he supports Black Lives Matter movement 00:37

 Zayn Malik shared his first Instagram post for more than three months on Tuesday (02.06.20) as he shared his support for the Black Lives Matter movement, and admitted he is "deeply saddened" about "every act of discrimination", following the death of George Floyd.

Related videos from verified sources

CBSN Special: A Conversation About Race [Video]

CBSN Special: A Conversation About Race

We look at how to initiate a conversation about racism and the importance of the Black Lives Matter Movement, what to say and how to say it.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:01Published
Mercedes F1 boss backs Hamilton on racial injustice [Video]

Mercedes F1 boss backs Hamilton on racial injustice

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff gives Lewis Hamilton his full backing for the passionate condemnation of racial injustice after the death of George Floyd.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:39Published

Related news from verified sources

George Floyd death: Liverpool stars go on their knees to show support

Liverpool players showed their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd in the United States by taking a knee around...
Mid-Day

Clinton Morrison in passionate and powerful Black Lives Matter message – ‘It’s not just America, racism is everywhere and enough is enough’

talkSPORT pundit Clinton Morrison made a passionate and powerful statement about racism and the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement as he opened Wednesday’s...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

TINTechBloggers

TIN-Tech Bloggers How to donate to support the Black Lives Matter movement (Alex Humphreys/Mashable!) https://t.co/aXw3gupGwo 1 minute ago

koseeudeh

Reading Windbreaker RT @EyePatchWolf: If you live in the US : https://t.co/CEjqAP3WTk 2 minutes ago

_vxcs

V RT @tobikyere: today i turn 25. if you'd like to do something nice pls donate to these initiatives if u can: Exist Loudly: https://t.co/bv… 2 minutes ago

ShumbaConsulti1

Shumba Consulting RT @Doctors_NS: 1/10. We stand in solidarity with our African Nova Scotian community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice ag… 2 minutes ago

sharadess

Destiny Carter RT @REALITIGRLFRND: if you are not able to protest, i urge you to support and donate to your local black lives matter chapters https://t.co… 3 minutes ago

busanroyal

ᜉᜓᜑᜓᜈ᜔ ⁷₁₃ RT @KikiDoodleTweet: FYI if you are making stickers for Pride, protests or Black Lives Matter, don't print through Sticker Mule. They suppo… 3 minutes ago

ifealafin

aka Yung Immigration (Citizen of Nowhere) RT @AmarDeepSinghD: *SOUTH EAST LONDONERS* If you want to support Black Lives Matter protests but aren’t able to join, some mutual aid gr… 3 minutes ago

yesbreezy_

Bri🌻 RT @DJLenaBandz: Chicago here’s a list of orgs that you can support & donate to - Let Us Breathe 773 - Youth 4 Black Lives - Black Lives… 3 minutes ago