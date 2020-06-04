Global  

Elon Musk only has to sell 59 Teslas to offset the CO2 from a single SpaceX launch within a year

The Next Web Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Elon Musk is an interesting character. I don’t think I’m alone in saying that I don’t always understand what he’s going on about. For example, I find his involvement in SpaceX and Tesla somewhat contradictory. Some might call it a hedge or diversification, I call it dissonant. On one hand, Tesla’s mission is to usher in a new era of clean vehicle and energy solutions and improve the world. On the other, SpaceX is an active attempt to leave the world. What’s more, a SpaceX launch produces loads of CO2, which is the exact opposite of what Tesla is trying…

