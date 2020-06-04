Global  

Huawei’s new phone can take your temperature because coronavirus

The Next Web Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
With coronavirus an ongoing pandemic, checking for a fever when you feel ill is one of the first things you should do before deciding to go to the hospital. No need to bust out the thermometer if you buy Huawei‘s new Honor Play 4 Pro — it has a temperature sensor built-in. To quote ArsTechnica, it has to be the most 2020 phone of 2020. To use the temperature sensor, you open up the app and apply the phone directly to your forehead, as shown in this Weibo video. The infrared sensor supports temperatures from -20°C (-4°F) to 100°C (212°F)…

