Save a bunch of money on this home security camera Sunday, 7 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

*TL;DR: *Keep your home protected with a XC security camera for $43.99, a 26% savings as of June 7.



--------------------



There are a lot of reasons to set up a home security camera. Maybe you're worried about intruders. Maybe you have a new puppy. Maybe you're convinced there's a squirrel stealing your mail.



If... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Home Security Camera Detects Home Intruder



Occurred on March 18, 2019 / Warwick, Rhode Island, USA Info from Licensor: "My dog set off my motion detection on my security camera. Video shows her looking at the camera and tilting her head." Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:42 Published 2 weeks ago Keep your home secured with this mini security camera



The Blink Mini camera lets you monitor your home day and night. Buy one here: https://fave.co/3etlDTVOur team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you.. Credit: In The Know Innovation & Gad Duration: 00:45 Published 2 weeks ago Speaking to a Home Intruder Through Doorbell



Occurred on April 29, 2020 / Terre Haute, Indiana, USA Info from Licensor: "I was in bed when my ring doorbell alerted me of motion, I noticed a man whom I thought at first may be one of my son's.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 01:28 Published on May 1, 2020

Tweets about this