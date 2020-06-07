Global  

Even scientists funded by Zuckerberg think Facebook is screwing up

Mashable Sunday, 7 June 2020 ()
Over 140 scientists who have received funding from the philanthropic group, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, sent Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg [INS: a letter :INS] on Saturday calling the social networking company out for its recent stance on President Donald Trump’s inflammatory posts on police brutality...
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Facebook's Zuckerberg to review content policies after backlash

Facebook's Zuckerberg to review content policies after backlash 01:40

 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday said he would consider changes to the policy that led the company to leave up controversial posts by President Donald Trump during recent demonstrations protesting the death of an unarmed black man while in police custody, a partial concession to critics. Conway...

Mark Zuckerberg admits to agonising about Donald Trump post [Video]

Mark Zuckerberg admits to agonising about Donald Trump post

Mark Zuckerberg admits to agonising about Donald Trump post The social networking platform has been criticised in some quarters for failing to censor a controversial post by the President, but..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:12Published
Mark Zuckerberg defends Facebook policy [Video]

Mark Zuckerberg defends Facebook policy

Mark Zuckerberg defends Facebook policy The post saw Trump say he would "send in the National Guard" in response to protests in US cities, with the politician adding that "when the looting starts, the..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:00Published
Facebook Employees Protest Over Mark Zuckerberg's Handling of Trump Posts [Video]

Facebook Employees Protest Over Mark Zuckerberg's Handling of Trump Posts

A source tells CNN Business that some workers at the social media giant took part in a virtual walkout on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published

Zuckerberg-funded scientists: Rein in hate on Facebook

Zuckerberg-funded scientists: Rein in hate on FacebookBOSTON: Dozens of scientists doing research funded by Mark Zuckerberg say Facebook should not be letting President Donald Trump use the social media platform to...
WorldNews

Zuckerberg-funded scientists criticise lack of action against Trump remarks

Dozens of scientists doing research funded by Mark Zuckerberg have said Facebook should not be letting Donald Trump use the social media platform to “spread...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle Times

Scientists funded by Chan Zuckerberg Initiative urge Facebook CEO to curb misinformation

Scientists funded by Chan Zuckerberg Initiative urge Facebook CEO to curb misinformationIan Tuttle/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize More than 140 scientists who receive funding from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative sent a letter to Facebook CEO...
The Verge


