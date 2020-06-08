Here’s how your paid product can succeed — even when the competition offers theirs for free
Monday, 8 June 2020 () Capiche is a secret society for SaaS power users, building a new community of people who care about software to make the SaaS industry more transparent, together. Matthew Guay is Capiche‘s founding editor and former senior writer at Zapier. Free is a hard genie to put back in the bottle. When Microsoft charged $999 for Office in 1990, little did they dream that 16 years later, their greatest competitor would be a free office suite from Google—along with dozens of small, often free apps that individually did many of the same tasks as Office. Suddenly software was everywhere, for cheap or…