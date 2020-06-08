Here’s how your paid product can succeed — even when the competition offers theirs for free Monday, 8 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Capiche is a secret society for SaaS power users, building a new community of people who care about software to make the SaaS industry more transparent, together. Matthew Guay is Capiche‘s founding editor and former senior writer at Zapier. Free is a hard genie to put back in the bottle. When Microsoft charged $999 for Office in 1990, little did they dream that 16 years later, their greatest competitor would be a free office suite from Google—along with dozens of small, often free apps that individually did many of the same tasks as Office. Suddenly software was everywhere, for cheap or…



This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

