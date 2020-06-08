Global  

Podcast: How banks detect money laundering

The Next Web Monday, 8 June 2020
Almost nine months ago, we published episode one of the first-ever TNW podcast, Forensic Finance. This podcast, created along with Dutch bank ABN Amro, is an exploration into how banks can help solve global issues. The inaugural episode discussed how analyzing bank data can help human trafficking victims, who are believed to number 40 million around the world. The second episode is finally here, this time on the topic of how banks detect money laundering. According to the IMF, money laundering makes up 2-5% of all gross domestic product. Doesn’t sound like a lot? That’s about $1.8 to 2 trillion a year. This vast…

