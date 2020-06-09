Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Study: Artificial brains need rest too
The Next Web Tuesday, 9 June 2020 ()
AI is still a long way from matching human intelligence, but one way it might already mirror mere mortals is in its need for sleep. Researchers from Los Alamos National Laboratory made the discovery while developing neural networks that learn in a similar way as a human brain.  They found that the artificial brains became unstable after continuous periods of unsupervised dictionary training. This technique involves classifying objects without comparing them to existing examples, which I’d find pretty exhausting too. They tried to overcome the problem by exposing the networks to noise signals that created an artificial version of sleep. When they used…

This story continues at The Next Web
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Even Artificial Brains Need Sleep, Scientists Find [Video]

Even Artificial Brains Need Sleep, Scientists Find

Scientists have learned that even artificial brains need sleep.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:48Published

Tweets about this