Tesla Dropped Lawsuit Against California Once It Was Allowed To Reopen



CEO of Tesla Elon Musk got what he wanted and has his factory in California running again. After being allowed to operate again, Tela dropped their lawsuit against local county officials. According to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 3 weeks ago

Mayor of Tulsa Tries To Entice Elon Musk With Photo Of Oklahoma Police Cars Using Cybertrucks



Mayor of Tulsa, Okla., offered Tesla CEO Elon Musk an incentive for making a factory in Oklahoma. In a Tweet, Mayor G.T. Bynum said it would “only be right” to buy local and showed a Tesla.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 3 weeks ago