Related videos from verified sources Honda Halts Operations Amid Ransomware Attack



The Japanese carmaker has temporarily paused operations following a "snake ransomware" attack that affected production and its consumers and financial services. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:19 Published 1 week ago Honda Face Shield Manufacturing



As part of its broad-ranging response to help protect frontline healthcare professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic, Honda engineers have developed new methods to use manufacturing equipment to.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:33 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Honda halts production at some plants after being hit by a cyberattack Security researchers suspect outage is the result of a ransomware infection.

Ars Technica 1 week ago





Tweets about this