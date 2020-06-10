Global  

Scientists strike to call out systemic racism in STEM
Wednesday, 10 June 2020
Scientists and academics are rising up against institutional racism.

As people all over the world come together in solidarity to protest systemic racism and police brutality, a coalition of STEM professionals and academics are calling on their colleagues to dismantle anti-black racism within academia and STEM. That work starts...
Video credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Ben Carson Said There Was 'Real Systemic Racism' When He Was Young

Ben Carson Said There Was 'Real Systemic Racism' When He Was Young 00:32

 Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson is President Donald Trump’s only Black cabinet member. When asked if he thinks there is systemic racism today in U.S. police forces, he implied there wasn’t. According to Business Insider, Carson said he grew up during “real systemic...

Governor responds to recent unrest [Video]

Governor responds to recent unrest

Governor Sisolak speaking to Nevadans about the current events facing the state, and the entire nation. The governor released a video last night - where he spoke about systemic racism in America and..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:55Published
Dak Prescott Pledges $1M Toward ‘Improved Police Training And Addressing Systemic Racism’ [Video]

Dak Prescott Pledges $1M Toward ‘Improved Police Training And Addressing Systemic Racism’

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is donating $1 million to improve police training and address systematic racism through education and advocacy, according to a powerful statement posted on his..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:39Published
Lin-Manuel Miranda apologises for failing to publicly denounce systemic racism sooner [Video]

Lin-Manuel Miranda apologises for failing to publicly denounce systemic racism sooner

Lin-Manuel Miranda has apologised for failing to publicly denounce systemic racism and white supremacy sooner.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published

Scientists go on strike to address racism in academia and STEM

 Top STEM scientists, publications and organizations are on strike today. They’re pausing to give Black academics a break and to encourage others to reflect on...
engadget


