UK Health Secretary clueless about data breach at controversial GP app he publicly endorsed
The Next Web Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
British Health Secretary Matt Hancock admitted this morning that he was unaware of a data breach at the virtual doctor app he controversially endorsed in 2018. The breach at Babylon Health this week allowed users of the app to see confidential video recordings of other patients’ consultations with their doctors. Hancock had notoriously praised the company in a newspaper supplement paid for by Babylon, describing its app as a “revolutionary” service that should be “available to all”. He later called for the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) to change its rules so that people could more easily access the app. Nonetheless, the former Digital Minster revealed he had no idea…

