How to watch the PlayStation 5 reveal event
The Next Web Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ()
It’s finally happening. After months and months of being drip-fed tiny bits of information about the mysterious PlayStation 5, we’re finally going to get a look at the console itself tomorrow — or at least the games that you’ll be able to play when it launches. Sony has kept the PS5 relatively close to its chest, at least when compared with Microsoft and the Xbox Series X. So far, we know what the controller will look like, and we’ve seen the Unreal Engine 5 demo allegedly running on a PS5 devkit. But we’ve yet to see the console itself, and…

