Will flu or cold viruses push the new coronavirus out of circulation this winter?

The Next Web Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is here to stay for the summer. What happens next, though, is unclear. One possibility is a major second wave in the autumn or winter. This scenario would reflect the behavior of the 2009 H1N1 “swine flu” pandemic and its deadlier predecessor in 1918, the so-called Spanish flu. If SARS-CoV-2 resurges in the winter, it will be one in a crowded field of wintertime respiratory viruses, including influenza, rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and four other coronavirus strains that normally cause common cold-like symptoms. What effect might these other viruses have on the spread…

This story continues at The Next Web
