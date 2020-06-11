Will flu or cold viruses push the new coronavirus out of circulation this winter?
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is here to stay for the summer. What happens next, though, is unclear. One possibility is a major second wave in the autumn or winter. This scenario would reflect the behavior of the 2009 H1N1 “swine flu” pandemic and its deadlier predecessor in 1918, the so-called Spanish flu. If SARS-CoV-2 resurges in the winter, it will be one in a crowded field of wintertime respiratory viruses, including influenza, rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and four other coronavirus strains that normally cause common cold-like symptoms. What effect might these other viruses have on the spread…
As concern grows that crowds of protestors could lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases, we're seeing some states ramp up testing and giving protestors top priority. That’s the case in New York, which we know is one of the states that's been significantly impacted by the virus.
As we continue to follow Florida's uptick in new coronavirus cases, there's a new trend in some counties that has health experts worried. Fox 4 explains where we're seeing more coronavirus cases among..
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 01:39Published