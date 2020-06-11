Global  

Xiaomi’s Mi Band 5 has a bigger screen, a new charging method, and is just $27

The Next Web Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Xiaomi’s Mi Band has been one of those impulse purchases for a lot of people: it’s cheap and does the job for the price. The company has launched the new Mi Band 5 today with a slightly bigger screen, new magnetic charging port, and remote camera control function. And the fitness tracker is priced at just $27. The company has increased the size of the OLED display from 0.95-inch to 1.2-inch. While that’s useful to cram loads of animated watch faces or stats on your wrist, I think the change of charging method is the biggest draw. Earlier, Xiaomi supplied a proprietary charger…

