This DaVinci Resolve training proves free video editing software might be all you really need Thursday, 11 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

TLDR: The Comprehensive Video Editing in DaVinci Resolve 16 Bundle is a 7-step course package for using the free software to cut the most amazing video projects. With more and more people jumping into video editing, it’s only natural that users who start with simple cuts and effects will eventually want to start using trickier, more advanced techniques. As their skills level up, the question becomes which video editing software can handle those more sophisticated editing jobs. And the immediate second question is — how much is that going to cost. Apple users swear by Final Cut, whose latest edition…



This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

