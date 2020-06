Related videos from verified sources RESIDENT EVIL 8 Trailer



RESIDENT EVIL 8 Announcement Trailer [HD] Fear surrounds you in Resident Evil Village, unleashing a new chapter of survival horror on PlayStation 5 in 2021! Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:55 Published 2 hours ago Hidden Resident Evil Secrets It Took Fans Years to Find | MojoPlays



Welcome to MojoPlays! Today, we’re looking at hidden “Resident Evil” secrets it took fans years to find. With so many games in this series, there are plenty of clever, hidden details. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:04 Published 6 days ago

Related news from verified sources Resident Evil Village revealed at Sony’s PlayStation 5 event Image: Sony Sony announced Resident Evil Village, the eighth entry in Capcom’s Resident Evil series, during its PlayStation 5 event today. The game will be...

The Verge 2 hours ago





Tweets about this