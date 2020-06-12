Global  

Alibaba is overflowing with cheap mail-order electric cars — and I want them all

The Next Web Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Tesla CEO Elon Musk often tweets about how you can order one of his vehicles online in just a few minutes. Many other well-known brands are following suit with this distance selling model, but Musk is far from the first to sell a car online. Alibaba has been selling mail-order cars for ages — electric ones at that. Last week, Jason Torchinsky, senior editor over at Jalopnik, did an unboxing of the Changli, a low-cost tiny yet deceivingly spacious all-electric car that cost around $1,200. You can read more about that here, but it got me thinking: what other zero-emission…

