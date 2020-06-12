Global  

The Last of Us Part 2 is a phenomenal send-off for this console generation

The Next Web Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Almost exactly seven years ago, gamers were counting down the days to the release of the PlayStation 4, which was still about five months out at that point. The long wait for the new hardware was made a bit more bearable by the release of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us. This summer is a complete déjà vu in that regard: we’ve just seen Sony announce the first slew of games for its fifth home console, and the wait is once again made a little bit more manageable, thanks to the upcoming release of The Last of Us Part 2.…

