Related videos from verified sources There May Be More ‘Stormtroopers’ in Thailand as Mom Makes Creative Face Coverings



If you wanted an excuse to wear a Darth Vader mask in public, then you’ll appreciate what this designer made to protect people during the pandemic. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:43 Published 19 hours ago How You Can Suggest to Someone That They Should Be Wearing a Face Mask During the Pandemic



The virtues of wearing a mask during the pandemic to help halt the spread of the coronavirus have been highlighted by health experts, but not everyone will don a face covering in public. Veuer’s.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:23 Published 20 hours ago Demons wear Covid-19 face masks at Buddhist 'hell garden' in Thailand



The statues inside a Buddhist 'hell garden' have been given face masks to encourage visitors to protect themselves against the coronavirus pandemic. Footage shows the religious monument at a temple.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:46 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this