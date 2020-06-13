Sarah Cooper debuts her new Trump vs. the bathroom TikTok for Jimmy Fallon
Saturday, 13 June 2020 (
12 hours ago) Instead of throwing her remote at the TV to express her frustration with President Donald Trump, writer and comedian Sarah Cooper takes to TikTok to impersonate him.
On Friday, Cooper appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to debut her new clip 'How to Bathroom.' Like with all of her Trump TikTok videos, Cooper lip ...
