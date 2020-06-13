Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sarah Cooper debuts her new Trump vs. the bathroom TikTok for Jimmy Fallon

Mashable Saturday, 13 June 2020 ()
Instead of throwing her remote at the TV to express her frustration with President Donald Trump, writer and comedian Sarah Cooper takes to TikTok to impersonate him.

On Friday, Cooper appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to debut her new clip 'How to Bathroom.' Like with all of her Trump TikTok videos, Cooper lip...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

THE COMEDIAN BEHIND THE VIRAL TIKTOK, “HOW TO MEDICAL” [Video]

THE COMEDIAN BEHIND THE VIRAL TIKTOK, “HOW TO MEDICAL”

Going through this pandemic is a first for most and with all the confusion and misinformation surrounding COVID-19, it can be a frightening time. One Comedian took to Tik Tok, creating a video entitled..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

WATCH: Comedian Sarah Cooper Drops Hilarious New Trump Video ‘How to Bathroom’ on The Tonight Show

 Viral sensation Sarah Cooper dropped another of her much-anticipated viral impersonations of President Donald Trump exclusively on The Tonight Show with Jimmy...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

mtnnear1

sharon CMashable: Sarah Cooper debuts her new Trump vs. the bathroom TikTok on Fallon. https://t.co/LuhYcVKQ7s via @GoogleNews 4 minutes ago

ethan2sc9ins

Ethan Scott Sarah Cooper debuts her new Trump vs. the bathroom TikTok for Jimmy Fallon https://t.co/5zqMjku8iB https://t.co/1CsJI5avT5 3 hours ago

zissimos

John Zissimos Sarah Cooper debuts her new Trump vs. the bathroom TikTok on Fallon https://t.co/l8oRhE7iQj 4 hours ago

DarcyAnee

DarcyAnee Sarah Cooper debuts her new Trump vs. the bathroom TikTok for Jimmy Fallon https://t.co/eRHGQ8Bavj https://t.co/mYicWJArOn 4 hours ago

MobiOps

MobiOps Sarah Cooper debuts her new Trump vs. the bathroom TikTok for Jimmy Fallon https://t.co/Z4lYQtVvV9 4 hours ago

cathipatpersist

Cathipat RT @JamesLindholm1: Sarah Cooper debuts her new Trump vs. the bathroom TikTok for Jimmy Fallon https://t.co/UAQHCQZ4b3 via @mashable 5 hours ago

jacqartdata

jacqartdata Sarah Cooper debuts her new Trump vs. the bathroom TikTok for Jimmy Fallon https://t.co/3MZLsfLAkJ https://t.co/Xv6eN1NF61 5 hours ago

ClaudiaBaker32

Claudia Baker Sarah Cooper debuts her new Trump vs. the bathroom TikTok for Jimmy Fallon https://t.co/EYpC0Jcd2Q https://t.co/NQKjOoxYZy 5 hours ago