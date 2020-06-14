Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump's bizarre walk down a ramp is a whole thing now

Mashable Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Donald Trump spoke at West Point's commencement on Saturday. After the speech, he left the stage by walking down a ramp. 

You'd think this would be a pretty straightforward exit, but it was not: Trump scooted down the ramp with noticeable caution, then spent the lead-up to his own birthday tweeting lies about it to defend...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: Trump says, 'US topping virus cases a badge of honour, means testing is great'|Oneindia [Video]

Coronavirus: Trump says, 'US topping virus cases a badge of honour, means testing is great'|Oneindia

As US battles highest Coronavirus cases globally with the death toll mounting each day and more than 93 thousand dead already, US President Donald Trump who has been facing criticising over mishandling..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:32Published
Rosie O'Donnell: I Went To Visit Michael Cohen In Prison [Video]

Rosie O'Donnell: I Went To Visit Michael Cohen In Prison

Comedian and television personality Rosie O’Donnell made a startling admission to 'Late Night' host Seth Meyers on Wednesday. She said was willing to give her long feud with President Donald Trump a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Tweets ‘Momentum!’ Over His Bizarre Walk Down ‘Very Long & Steep’ Ramp at West Point

Trump Tweets ‘Momentum!’ Over His Bizarre Walk Down ‘Very Long & Steep’ Ramp at West Point President *Donald Trump* went after the "Fake News" media over some of the questions that were raised after his Saturday visit to the U.S. Military Academy at...
Mediaite


Tweets about this

tolgaarican

Tolga Arıcan Donald Trump's bizarre walk down a ramp is a whole thing now https://t.co/p6nqf7gIok https://t.co/RFHyaF7jTs 4 minutes ago

iamvikram99

Vijay Vikram Singh Donald Trump's bizarre walk down a ramp is a whole thing now https://t.co/HJKirYtlUF https://t.co/Mog4xsmYc1 10 minutes ago

yo_cubo

ducktard Donald Trump's bizarre walk down a ramp is a whole thing now https://t.co/kB0au6mQDY https://t.co/3AoX00Q3HB 14 minutes ago

ElephantTechno

Elephant Tech News Mashable - Donald Trump's bizarre walk down a ramp is a whole thing now https://t.co/zGzxpoKFeX 14 minutes ago

WebHostingUK

GHI WEB HOSTING DIGITAL MARKETING ONLINE Donald Trump's bizarre walk down a ramp is a whole thing now https://t.co/6b3X1Dl1ta https://t.co/AT5nKTo3M1 15 minutes ago

WebLunchBox

WebLunchBox Donald Trump's bizarre walk down a ramp is a whole thing now https://t.co/tCXuz59kYB 17 minutes ago

time2mrkt

Time2Mrkt Have you read - Donald Trump's bizarre walk down a ramp is a whole thing now https://t.co/oWIuaCO9A2 #Twitter… https://t.co/JxXjhT75Tk 24 minutes ago

marketyoursocks

Market Your Socks Off! Donald Trump's bizarre walk down a ramp is a whole thing now https://t.co/jglJUx3dCW https://t.co/ew78bsbEFv 25 minutes ago