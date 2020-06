In honor of Trump's birthday, people tweet praise for Obama Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Donald Trump turned 74 on Sunday. So, naturally, people celebrated the occasion by tweeting about the person who perhaps gets under his skin the most: Barack Obama. (Sunday was also Flag Day, but we feel like that wasn't the impetus here.)



The former president trended on the platform for much of the day, frequently under... 👓 View full article