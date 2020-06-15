Pay a little more and Uber Eats will deliver faster

An Uber Eats customer ordered $300 of ramen — then hit 'cancel'



An Uber Eats customer is facing backlash online over their handling of a nearly $300 food order.The situation was shared to Reddit’s r/WellThatSucks forum by a user named RyuuAraragi.In his post, the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:27 Published 1 week ago