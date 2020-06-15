'Star Wars: Squadrons' brings epic X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter dogfights back to video games Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

We don't know what the actual game looks like yet, but the gripping cinematic trailer revealed alongside Star Wars: Squadrons is accompanied by something just as helpful: FACTS.



Squadrons is a budget-priced ($40) space dogfighting game set in the Star Wars universe. It will feature a story mode as well as versus multiplayer... 👓 View full article

