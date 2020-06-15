Global  

Microsoft Office can help you write with inclusive language — here’s how

The Next Web Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. Microsoft Office‘s correction tools, which most might associate with bad grammar or improper verb usage, secretly have options that help catch non-inclusive language, including gender and sexuality bias and ethnic slurs. They’re not easy to find though — so here’s how you find them. Okay, Pro-tip here for Microsoft Office 365 users: Editor > Settings > Inclusivity. Tick the boxes. Your spellchecker will now help you to start overcoming your subconscious biases. (It's a brilliant…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Microsoft
