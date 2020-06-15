Microsoft Office can help you write with inclusive language — here’s how Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Microsoft Office's correction tools, which most might associate with bad grammar or improper verb usage, secretly have options that help catch non-inclusive language, including gender and sexuality bias and ethnic slurs. They're not easy to find though — so here's how you find them. Okay, Pro-tip here for Microsoft Office 365 users: Editor > Settings > Inclusivity. Tick the boxes. Your spellchecker will now help you to start overcoming your subconscious biases.



