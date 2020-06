FCC chair calls T-Mobile U.S. network outage 'unacceptable', vows probe Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will probe an extensive T-Mobile network outage that impacted customers across the United States, the head of the U.S. telecommunications regulatory agency said on Monday. πŸ‘“ View full article

