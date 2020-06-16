Global  

Razer’s THX Spatial Audio gives your headphones surround sound for 20 bucks

The Next Web Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Since acquiring THX in 2016, Razer has been busy bolstering its audio offerings beyond its gaming brand (see: the company’s recently-announced Opus headphones). Now the company is leveraging THX‘s clout in the cinema space by offering its surround-sound-for-headphones technology to any PC user willing to pay 20 bucks. With Windows 10, Microsoft introduced native integrations for spatial audio, allowing anyone to listen to simulated surround sound with even a cheap pair of headphones. Microsoft offers its own free solution called Windows Sonic, but you can also pay to download Dolby Atmos and DTS Sound Sound Unbound. THX Spatial Audio joins…

