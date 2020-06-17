Qualcomm aims to bring 5G to mid-range phones with Snapdragon 690 chipset Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Qualcomm has just launched its first 5G chipset for its 600 series of mid-range processors — Snapdragon 690. The SoC (System on Chip) joins the company’s other 5G-enabled processors such as Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 765G, Snapdragon 765, and Snapdragon 855+. The chipmaker aims to bring 5G capability to budget phones with this processor. It said that the expected price of phones launched with this chipset will be between $300 and $500. Qualcomm said that the new Octacore CPU can run at a maximum clock speed of 2.0 GHz; offering 20% better performance than its predecessor. It’s also the first chipset…



