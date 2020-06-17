Benefitting from Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot — a guide for evil companies Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Oh ho ho, put out your cigar, wipe off your top hat, and raise your feet off the crooked back of your workers, we’ve got some news. Yes, your business can finally buy a Boston Dynamics Spot robot. Give me a moment — I’m rubbing my hands together in a totally normal, not creepy at all, gleeful manner. Details: for the very acceptable price of $74,500, your company could be in possession of its very own four-legged, mechanical hell-hound. And, boy, the Spot robot truly is the four-legged, mechanical hell-hound. Stairs? No problem. Steps? Please. Ropes? Well, okay, it can’t deal with those, but…



