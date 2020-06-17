Benefitting from Boston Dynamics’ Spot robot — a guide for evil companies
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () Oh ho ho, put out your cigar, wipe off your top hat, and raise your feet off the crooked back of your workers, we’ve got some news. Yes, your business can finally buy a Boston Dynamics Spot robot. Give me a moment — I’m rubbing my hands together in a totally normal, not creepy at all, gleeful manner. Details: for the very acceptable price of $74,500, your company could be in possession of its very own four-legged, mechanical hell-hound. And, boy, the Spot robot truly is the four-legged, mechanical hell-hound. Stairs? No problem. Steps? Please. Ropes? Well, okay, it can’t deal with those, but…