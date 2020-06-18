Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The Supreme Court to Trump: You can't end DACA like that

Mashable Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
The Supreme Court has become an unexpected source of good news this week.

On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that the Trump administration's plan to shut down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) cannot be carried out, citing a lack of adequate justification. 

Since its Obama-era...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Supreme Court Rules Against Trump On DACA

Supreme Court Rules Against Trump On DACA 02:01

 The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a blow to President Trump's immigration agenda, ruling the administration's attempt to dismantle an Obama-era program that protects young undocumented immigrants from deportation was unlawful.

Related videos from verified sources

'This way is the American way': Pelosi on DACA ruling [Video]

'This way is the American way': Pelosi on DACA ruling

U.S House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday celebrated the Supreme Court's decision to block President Donald Trump's bid to end a program that protects hundreds of thousands of immigrants from..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:13Published
Illinois Supreme Court Rules Chicago Must Preserve Police Misconduct Records [Video]

Illinois Supreme Court Rules Chicago Must Preserve Police Misconduct Records

Records of misconduct against Chicago Police officers must be preserved, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled Thursday, dealing a setback to the police union, which wanted them destroyed.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:54Published
Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Bid To End DACA Protections For Undocumented Immigrants [Video]

Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Bid To End DACA Protections For Undocumented Immigrants

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected President Trump's effort to end legal protections for young immigrants.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:20Published

Related news from verified sources

READ: Supreme Court opinion on Trump effort to end DACA

 The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against President Trump's effort to end the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
FOXNews.com

Supreme Court rejects Trump's attempt to end DACA

 Today, the US Supreme Court rejected President Donald Trump’s attempt to dissolve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. The Obama-era...
engadget

U.S. Supreme Court rejects bid by Trump administration to end DACA immigrant program

 The United States Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump's effort to end legal protections for 650,000 young immigrants, a stunning rebuke to...
CBC.ca


Tweets about this

SorchaFraser

Claire Fraser RT @BuckSexton: Obama created a law through an executive order, and Trump is not allowed to undo that executive order because lib Supreme C… 2 seconds ago

mandielou811

mandie RT @realDonaldTrump: These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of peo… 2 seconds ago

j_liannaflores

Julianna RT @nprpolitics: #BREAKING: The Supreme Court has ruled against the Trump administration and extended a lifeline to the Obama-era Deferred… 2 seconds ago

C_E_Winter

Catherine Winter RT @apmreports: The U.S. Supreme Court has blocked the Trump administration's effort to end a program that allows some young, undocumented… 2 seconds ago

vintagewingnut

💔 VintageWingnut #BlackLives Matter RT @ZoeTillman: BREAKING: The US Supreme Court has ruled the Trump administration violated federal law when it rescinded the DACA program h… 2 seconds ago

Hr95864448

Quincy RT @JoeNBC: Trump’s violent rhetoric about Supreme Court members firing “shotgun blasts into the face” of Americans, while claiming the co… 2 seconds ago

yanel_ii

𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐢 RT @ajplus: BREAKING: The Supreme Court ruled against President Trump's attempt to end DACA, an Obama-era program protecting over 600,000 p… 2 seconds ago

lahautj

Gaius🔥🔥🔥🇺🇸🔥🔥🔥 RT @codepink: In a success for immigration rights (and human decency), the Supreme Court has ruled to protect the Deferred Action for Child… 2 seconds ago