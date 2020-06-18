The Supreme Court to Trump: You can't end DACA like that
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () The Supreme Court has become an unexpected source of good news this week.
On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that the Trump administration's plan to shut down the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) cannot be carried out, citing a lack of adequate justification.
The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a blow to President Trump's immigration agenda, ruling the administration's attempt to dismantle an Obama-era program that protects young undocumented immigrants from deportation was unlawful.